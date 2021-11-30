EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Senate panel inviting airline CEOs to testify at Dec. 8 hearing

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The chair of the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is inviting the chief executives of seven major U.S. airlines to testify at a Dec. 8 oversight hearing after she asked major carriers in July to explain worker shortages despite receiving billions in pandemic bailout, a committee official told Reuters.

Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat who chairs the panel, is inviting the CEOs of American Airlines AAL.O, Delta Air Lines DAL.N, Southwest Airlines LUV.N, United Airlines UAL.N, JetBlue Airways JBLU.O, Alaska Airlines ALK.N and Spirit Airlines SAVE.N to testify, the official added.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.