EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sanctions authority asks Raiffeisen about Russia-related business

By John O'Donnell, Francesco Canepa and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich

FRANKFURT/VIENNA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI told Reuters on Friday it had been asked by the United States' sanctions authority to give information about its business related to Russia.

The bank said it had received the request from the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in January to "clarify payments business and related processes maintained by RBI in light of the recent developments related to Russia and Ukraine."

The bank is deeply embedded in the Russian financial system and is one of the only two foreign banks on the Russian central bank's list of 13 "systemically important credit institutions", underscoring its importance to Russia's economy, which is grappling with sweeping Western sanctions.

