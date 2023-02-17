Stocks

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sanctions authority asks Raiffeisen about business related to Russia

Credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA

February 17, 2023 — 12:35 pm EST

Written by John O'Donnell, Francesco Canepa, Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich for Reuters ->

By John O'Donnell, Francesco Canepa and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich

FRANKFURT/VIENNA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI said on Friday it hadreceived a request for information from the United States' sanctions authority about its business related to Russia.

The bank said that it had received the request from the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in January to "clarify payments business and related processes maintained by RBI in light of the recent developments related to Russia and Ukraine."

The bank said it was cooperating fully, adding that it had processes in place to ensure that it complied with sanctions.

(Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Anna Driver)

((anna.driver@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4342; Reuters Messaging: anna.driver@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
StocksUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.