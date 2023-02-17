EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sanctions authority asks Raiffeisen about business related to Russia

By John O'Donnell, Francesco Canepa and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich

FRANKFURT/VIENNA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI said on Friday it hadreceived a request for information from the United States' sanctions authority about its business related to Russia.

The bank said that it had received the request from the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in January to "clarify payments business and related processes maintained by RBI in light of the recent developments related to Russia and Ukraine."

The bank said it was cooperating fully, adding that it had processes in place to ensure that it complied with sanctions.

