EXCLUSIVE-U.S. remittance processor Remitly hires advisers for IPO -sources

By David French and Anirban Sen

May 6 (Reuters) - Remitly Inc has hired investment banks to prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York this year that could value the U.S. remittance payments processor at around $5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

It would be a significant jump from the $1.5 billion valuation the Seattle-based company attained in its last private funding round in July 2020.

Founded in 2011, Remitly is backed by investment firms including Generation Investment Management, which was co-founded by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore; the family office of Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O founder Jeff Bezos; and PayU, a unit of Prosus NV PRX.AS.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Barclays Plc BARC.L have been hired for the listing, which is expected to take place in the second half of this year, the sources added.

"We're focused on creating a strong, sustainable business, serving customers, and fulfilling our vision," Remitly said in a statement, declining to comment specifically on the IPO plans. Representatives of the banks declined to comment.

Remittances are a big part of the global economy. Some $548 billion was transferred by overseas workers to low- and middle-income countries in 2019, according to World Bank data. In some countries such as Tonga, Haiti and Lebanon, remittance inflows account for more than a third of gross domestic product (GDP).

A clutch of digital payments startups have emerged over the past few years, offering cheaper and more convenient remittance methods. They are challenging money-transfer giants such as Western Union Co WU.N and MoneyGram International Inc MGI.O.

Some of these startups are also planning IPOs. UK-based Wise is planning an IPO in London this month that may value it at as much as $7 billion.

