EXCLUSIVE-U.S. regulator taps Piper Sandler in new bid to sell Silicon Valley Bank -sources

By David French

March 15 (Reuters) - Regulators at the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) have tapped investment bank Piper Sandler Companies PIPR.N to relaunch the auction of failed lender Silicon Valley Bank, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The development shows how the FDIC is preparing a concerted effort to sell Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) after regulators took it over last Friday and agreed on Sunday to guarantee all of its deposits. A weekend action launched by FDIC to sell SVB failed on Sunday after major banks balked at carrying out such a risky deal in a short amount of time.

The FDIC will try to sell SVB in its entirety but also explore piecemeal deals, one of the sources said. The parent of Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Financial Group SIVB.O, said on Monday it was separately exploring options for its other assets, that include an investment bank and an investment business.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. The FDIC, SVB and Piper Sandler did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

U.S. President Joseph Biden has said that U.S. taxpayers will not bear the cost of salvaging SVB because any capital shortfalls would be covered by a government fund that can place a levy on other banks. A successful sale of SVB by the FDIC, however, would help minimize such shortfalls.

SVB became last week the biggest U.S. bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis, spreading jitters across the banking sector and raising doubt about the future of startups that turned on the technology-focused lender for new debt financing.

Among the banks that studied but decided against an offer during last weekend's auction for SVB were PNC Financial Services PNC.Nand Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO, which owns California-focused lender City National Bank, Reuters has reported.

Credit Suisse leads Europe bank rout in renewed SVB fallout

Britain says will bolster financial system after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Short sellers may pocket $2.3 bln from U.S. bank rout over last three days -S3 Partners

European banks battered as Credit Suisse drops over 20%

SVB says Goldman Sachs was the buyer of portfolio it booked losses on

Charles Schwab CEO says company has liquidity, not seeking capital or deals

SVB creditors form group ahead of possible bankruptcy - WSJ

Private equity giants including Apollo, Blackstone eye SVB loan book- reports

Warren urges Powell to recuse from SVB probe, demands answers of ex-bank CEO

Signature Bank faced criminal probe ahead of its collapse - Bloomberg News

ANALYSIS-U.S. bank loan plan provides Fed rate hike path amid SVB fallout

ANALYSIS-Some U.S. banks facing stock rout may need to seek partners

ANALYSIS-SVB collapse unleashes Treasury volatility, whiplashing investors

GRAPHIC-European bank investors cash inhttps://tmsnrt.rs/403s8Vw

GRAPHIC-The path to the fall of Silicon Valley Bankhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3yBl06U

GRAPHIC-SVB, Signature Bank are first bank failures since 2020 https://tmsnrt.rs/3T855X3

GRAPHIC-Credit Suisse goes off pistehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ZOiO8d

GRAPHIC-Credit Suisse revamphttps://tmsnrt.rs/3SFLKe4

BREAKINGVIEWS-SVB proves even smaller banks are too big to fail

BREAKINGVIEWS-Bank runs don’t change Fed’s focus on high prices

BREAKINGVIEWS-European banks priced for profit dip, not crisis

(Reporting by David French in New York; Additional Reporting by Anirban Sen; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((davidj.french@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.