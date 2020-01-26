Commodities

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. pushing India to buy $5-6 bln more farm goods to seal trade deal-sources

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

The United States wants India to buy at least another $5-6 billion worth of American farm goods if New Delhi wants to win reinstatement of a key U.S. trade concession and seal a wider pact, four sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

