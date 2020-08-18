US Markets

EXCLUSIVE -U.S. Postmaster General to pause all operational reforms after outcry

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is set to announce later on Tuesday that he will suspend all operational reforms and initiatives until after the November presidential election, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters and sources briefed on the matter.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is set to announce later on Tuesday that he will suspend all operational reforms and initiatives until after the November presidential election, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters and sources briefed on the matter.

"I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded," DeJoy will say, according to the draft release, adding that the changes are to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail," according to the draft statement seen by Reuters.

The U.S. Postal Service did not immediately comment.

DeJoy will also say that the Postal Service will not change retail hours at Post Offices as well as that mail collection boxes will remain where they are and no mail processing facilities will be closed.

DeJoy will also announce an expansion of a task force on election mail to include postal unions.

The move follows a lengthy call by the postal board of governors on Monday night, two people briefed on the matter said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Will Dunham)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    20 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular