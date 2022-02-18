EXCLUSIVE-U.S. halts nearly $160 mln aid to Burkina Faso after finding military coup occurred

By Arshad Mohammed and Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The United States has halted nearly $160 million U.S. aid to Burkina Faso after determining that the January ouster of President Roch Kabore constituted a military coup, triggering aid restrictions under U.S. law, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The State Department made the determination, which has not been previously reported, in line with a U.S. law under which U.S. foreign aid - except funds to promote democracy - must be stopped to a country whose elected head of government is deposed by military coup or in a coup in which the military plays a decisive role.

"The State Department assesses that a military coup took place in Burkina Faso," a department notice sent to Congress, seen by Reuters, said. "Therefore, approximately $158.6 million in foreign assistance that benefits the Government of Burkina Faso is restricted," it said.

State Department said on Jan. 31 that it had paused "most" assistance to Burkina Faso after the country's military leader Paul-Henri Damiba led a junta that on Jan. 24 overthrew Kabore.

But Washington had not formally determined that the events in the West African country amounted to a coup and had not made a final decision on the fate of the aid.

Earlier this week, Damiba was sworn in as president and he promised to deal with the mounting insecurity that helped oust his predecessor.

