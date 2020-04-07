BioTech
GE

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. grants GE license to sell engines for China's new airplane

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Karen Freifeld Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

The Trump administration on Tuesday granted a license to General Electric Co to supply engines for China's new COMAC C919 passenger jet, a spokeswoman for the company said.

By Stella Qiu and Karen Freifeld

April 7 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday granted a license to General Electric Co GE.N to supply engines for China's newCOMAC C919passenger jet, a spokeswoman for the company said.

Early this year, the U.S. was weighing whether to deny GE's latest license request to provide the CFM LEAP-1C engine for the narrow-body COMAC jet, which is expected to go into service next year.

COMAC is an acronym for Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd.

But in February, President Donald Trump objected and suggested he had instructed his administration not to implement them.

The U.S. Department of Commerce, which issues such licenses, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment either.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York and Stella Qiu in Beijing; additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington. Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((karen.freifeld@thomsonreuters.com; +1(646) 223-6921;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE SAF

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular