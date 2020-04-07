EXCLUSIVE-U.S. grants GE license to sell engines for China's new airplane

By Stella Qiu and Karen Freifeld

April 7 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday granted a license to General Electric Co GE.N to supply engines for China's newCOMAC C919passenger jet, a spokeswoman for the company said.

Early this year, the U.S. was weighing whether to deny GE's latest license request to provide the CFM LEAP-1C engine for the narrow-body COMAC jet, which is expected to go into service next year.

COMAC is an acronym for Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd.

But in February, President Donald Trump objected and suggested he had instructed his administration not to implement them.

The U.S. Department of Commerce, which issues such licenses, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment either.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York and Stella Qiu in Beijing; additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington. Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

