April 7 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday granted a license to General Electric Co to supply LEAP-1C engines for China's C919 passenger jet, a spokeswoman for the company said.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((karen.freifeld@thomsonreuters.com; +1(646) 223-6921;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.