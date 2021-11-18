Commodities

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA plans to propose compliance deadline extension for biofuel laws

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to propose as early as Thursday an extension to deadlines for 2020 and 2021 for oil refiners to prove compliance with the nation's biofuel blending laws, the agency said.

Under U.S. law, refiners must blend billions of gallons of biofuels into their fuel mix, or buy compliance credits from those that do.

