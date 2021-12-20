US Markets
XOM

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. driller Presidio in advanced talks to buy Exxon shale gas wells - sources

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published

Presidio Petroleum LLC is in advanced talks to acquire around 5,000 shale gas wells from U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

By Shariq Khan

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Presidio Petroleum LLC is in advanced talks to acquire around 5,000 shale gas wells from U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Exxon's XTO Energy unit has been seeking buyers for its holdings in the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, part of the company's drive to raise cash by shedding unwanted assets. Presidio, a closely-held producer backed by Morgan Stanley Energy Partners, buys mature oil and gas fields and strives to boost output.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)

((shariq.khan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular