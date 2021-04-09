EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considering cash transfers to Central American countries to stem causes of migration
The United States is considering a conditional cash transfer program to help address economic woes that lead many Central American migrants to trek north, as well as sending doses of COVID-19 vaccines to those countries, a senior White House official told Reuters on Friday. (Reporting by Ted Hesson and Matt Spetalnick in Washington) ((Ted.Hesson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-450-8633;)) nL1N2M22CH
By Ted Hesson and Matt Spetalnick
