EXCLUSIVE-U.S.-China trade deal review planned for Saturday postponed - sources

Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A review of the U.S.-China trade deal initially slated for Saturday will be delayed due to scheduling issues, and no new date has been agreed yet, according to sources familiar with the plans.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had been expected to meet via videoconference on Aug. 15, the six-month anniversary of agreement entering into force.

ANALYSIS-A faltering U.S.-China trade deal is now the nations' strongest linkhttps://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-analysis/a-faltering-u-s-china-trade-deal-is-now-the-nations-strongest-link-idUSKCN25A0DJ

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder)

