EXCLUSIVE-U.S. carries out airstrike against Iranian-backed militia target in Syria -officials

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday carried out an airstrike in Syria against a structure belonging to what it said were Iran-backed militia, two officials told Reuters.

The strike comes after a series of recent rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strike was approved by President Joe Biden.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Idrees.Ali@thomsonreuters.com; 301-747-8263;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.