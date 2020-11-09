US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. attorney general Barr calls Mexico amid tension over ex-defense minister arrest

Diego Oré Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard last week to try to lower bilateral tension arising from the U.S. arrest of a former Mexican defense minister on drugs charges, two Mexican sources said on Monday.

Mexico says it should have had prior warning about the arrest and investigation of the former minister and retired army officer, Salvador Cienfuegos. Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he will announce a review of security cooperation agreements with the United States in light of the case.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources did not say whether the call succeeded in reassuring Mexico.

(Reporting by Diego Oré; Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((frank.daniel@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7137; Reuters Messaging: frank.daniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

