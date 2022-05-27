EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Army replenishes Stinger missiles after Ukraine shipments

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army has signed a deal to buy $687 million worth of anti-air Stinger missiles to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine, sources said on Friday.

The shoulder-fired anti-aircraft Stinger missiles made by Raytheon Technologies RTX.N were in hot demand in Ukraine, where they have successfully stopped Russian assaults from the air, and in neighboring European countries who fear they may also need to beat back Russian forces.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

