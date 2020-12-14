EXCLUSIVE-Two Sacklers behind OxyContin maker to appear before U.S. House panel-congressional memo

By Mike Spector

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Two Sackler family members who previously served on the board of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP have agreed to appear before a U.S. House of Representatives committee examining the nationwide opioid epidemic, avoiding subpoenas threatened by the panel's chair, according to a congressional memo reviewed by Reuters.

David and Kathe Sackler reached an agreement in recent days with the House Oversight Committee to testify at the hearing, currently set for Thursday, according to a memo dated on Monday outlining the plan to members of the House panel from Democratic Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney.

Purdue Chief Executive Craig Landau is also slated to testify at the hearing, according to the memo.

Representatives for the two Sacklers and Purdue did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

