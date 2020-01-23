Commodities

EXCLUSIVE-Trump to sign USMCA trade deal Wednesday at the White House -source

DORAL, Fla. Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will sign a trade pact agreed between the United States, Mexico and Canada on Wednesday during a ceremony at the White House, an administration official told Reuters on Thursday.

"This is a major accomplishment for the president and he will be taking this on the road in the coming weeks," the official said.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaces NAFTA, still needs to be formally approved by Canada.

