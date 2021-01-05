EXCLUSIVE-Trump signs order banning transactions with 8 Chinese apps including Alipay
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group's 688688.SS Alipay.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler)
((Chris.Sanders@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202-354-5826; Reuters Messaging: chris.sanders.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.