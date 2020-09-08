Commodities

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration to deny pending retroactive U.S. biofuel waivers -sources

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to deny dozens of refiner requests for retroactive waivers from the nation's biofuel laws amid concerns the divisive issue was costing him politically in the Farm Belt, according to three sources familiar with the decision.

The move marks the end of an effort by the refining industry to come into compliance with a January court decision that ruled the Trump administration should not have given out some waivers in previous years.

