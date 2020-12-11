EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration moves forward on weapons sale to Morocco

Companies
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

President Donald Trump's administration moved forward with $1 billion in sales of drones and precision-guided weapons to Morocco on Friday, sending a notice to Congress about the potential deals, according to sources familiar with the notification.

Products in the sales include four MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones made by privately-held General Atomics, and Hellfire, Paveway and JDAM precision-guided munitions made by Lockheed MartinLMT.N, RaytheonRTX.N and BoeingBA.N, the sources said.

