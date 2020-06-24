Companies

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration labels Huawei, Hikvision as backed by Chinese military - document

Contributors
Alex Alper Reuters
Idrees Ali Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

The Trump administration has determined that top Chinese firms, including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] and video surveillance company Hikvision, are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, laying the groundwork for new U.S. financial sanctions, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The Trump administration has determined that top Chinese firms, including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies HWT.UL and video surveillance company Hikvision 002415.SZ, are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, laying the groundwork for new U.S. financial sanctions, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The list of 20 companies that Washington alleges are backed by the People's Liberation Army also includes China Mobile Communications Group 0941.HK and China Telecommunications Corp CTTTC.UL as well as aircraft manufacturer Aviation Industry Corp of China SASADY.UL. A U.S. defense official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the authenticity of the document and said it had been sent to Congress.

(Reporting by Alex Alper and Idrees Ali; writing by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities Oil US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular