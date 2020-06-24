EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration labels Huawei, Hikvision as backed by Chinese military - document

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The Trump administration has determined that top Chinese firms, including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies HWT.UL and video surveillance company Hikvision 002415.SZ, are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, laying the groundwork for new U.S. financial sanctions, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The list of 20 companies that Washington alleges are backed by the People's Liberation Army also includes China Mobile Communications Group 0941.HK and China Telecommunications Corp CTTTC.UL as well as aircraft manufacturer Aviation Industry Corp of China SASADY.UL. A U.S. defense official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the authenticity of the document and said it had been sent to Congress.

(Reporting by Alex Alper and Idrees Ali; writing by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

