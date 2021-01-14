EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration adds China's Comac, Xiaomi to Chinese military blacklist

By Mike Stone

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Thursday added nine Chinese firms to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, including planemaker Comac CMAFC.UL and mobile phone maker Xiaomi 1810.HK, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The companies will be subject to a new U.S. investment ban which forces American investors to divest their holdings of the blacklisted firms by Nov. 11, 2021.

(Writing by Alexandra Alper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Alexandra.Alper@thomsonreuters.com; +1(202)354-5865; Reuters Messaging: alexandra.alper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/alexalper?lang=en))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.