EXCLUSIVE-Trading app Robinhood hires Goldman Sachs to lead IPO - sources

By Anirban Sen, David French and Joshua Franklin

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Stock trading app Robinhood Markets Inc has picked Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to lead preparations for an initial public offering which could come next year and value it at more than $20 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Robinhood was valued at $11.7 billion in its last private fundraising round in September. Such a jump in valuation would underscore the growth of its platform, which has helped popularize trading among millennials and fueled amateur stock picking during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

The sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the plans, said the IPO would come in 2021, subject to market conditions.

Robinhood did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Robinhood is backed by venture capital investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia and Ribbit Capital, as well celebrities such as rapper Snoop Dogg and actor Jared Leto.

The Menlo Park-based company was founded in 2013 by Baiju Bhatt and Vladimir Tenev, aiming to democratize finance. Its platform allows users to make unlimited commission-free trades in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options and cryptocurrencies.

