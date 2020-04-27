EXCLUSIVE-Traders book Jones Act tankers for storage, foreign trips as U.S. fuel glut swells - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Angus Mordant

Oil traders are hiring expensive U.S. vessels, normally only used for domestic shipments, to store gasoline or ship fuel overseas, five shipping sources said, in a sign of how desperate the energy industry is to find places to park petroleum with a 30% drop in worldwide demand.

By Jonathan Saul and Devika Krishna Kumar

April 27 (Reuters) - Oil traders are hiring expensive U.S. vessels, normally only used for domestic shipments, to store gasoline or ship fuel overseas, five shipping sources said, in a sign of how desperate the energy industry is to find places to park petroleum with a 30% drop in worldwide demand.

Several shippers said they have started to book Jones Act (JA) vessels for foreign voyages or to store refined products. The century-old Jones Act requires vessels traveling between domestic ports be owned and operated by U.S. crews, and are generally more expensive than other vessels.

