EXCLUSIVE-Toyota to settle U.S. probe into delayed emissions defect reports for $180M -- sources

David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T will settle a Justice Department civil probe into its delayed filing of emissions-related defect reports for $180 million, sources briefed on the matter said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan is set to announce the settlement later on Thursday, the sources said, that will include a consent decree. Toyota first disclosed in 2016 it was under investigation for the delayed reports to the Environmental Protection Agency. Toyota and the Justice Department did not immediately comment.

