EXCLUSIVE-Toyota to settle U.S. probe into delayed emissions defect reports for $180M -- sources

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T will settle a Justice Department civil probe into its delayed filing of emissions-related defect reports for $180 million, sources briefed on the matter said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan is set to announce the settlement later on Thursday, the sources said, that will include a consent decree. Toyota first disclosed in 2016 it was under investigation for the delayed reports to the Environmental Protection Agency. Toyota and the Justice Department did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

