EXCLUSIVE-Toyota Industries and Aisin among sellers in $4.7 bln Denso share sale -sources

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

November 28, 2023 — 02:20 am EST

Written by Miho Uranaka, Daniel Leussink, Maki Shiraki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Industries 6201.T and Aisin 7259.T plan to cut their stakes in supplier Denso 6902.T as part of a share sale by Toyota group companies likely worth around $4.7 billion, two sources said.

In total, Toyota group companies plan to sell around 10% of Denso by year-end, with under half of the shares coming from Toyota Motor 7203.T, the sources said.

The sources declined to be identified because the information is not yet public.

A Toyota Industries spokesperson said nothing had been decided by the company, declining to comment further. An Aisin spokesperson declined to comment.

