EXCLUSIVE-Tiger Global letter says ex-employee targets it in misinformation attacks

By Helen Coster and Greg Bensinger

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Investment firm Tiger Global Management LLC, known for its early bets on tech firms like Meta META.O and Spotify SPOT.O, on Friday told limited partners it has been the target of a series of misinformation attacks by a former employee, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The firm was responding to a document, allegedly a draft article by The New Yorker magazine, making the rounds in recent months with damning allegations about the investment firm.

A spokesperson for the New Yorker denied any involvement.

On Friday, Tiger Global said it had reached out to its investment partners about the document which has been seen by venture capitalists, hedge funds and in media circles. The firm said the nine-page document, which discusses the firm’s investing strategy as well as alleged personal improprieties, was written by a recently terminated employee.

