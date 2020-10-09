US Markets
APAM

EXCLUSIVE-Thyssenkrupp opens data room in sale of plant-building unit

Contributors
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Tom Kaeckenhoff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Thyssenkrupp has begun due diligence with potential bidders for its plant division as the German conglomerate accelerates a radical overhaul to sell or turn around ailing business units in the next two years, a top executive told Reuters.

ESSEN, Germany, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp has begun due diligence with potential bidders for its plant division as the German conglomerate accelerates a radical overhaul to sell or turn around ailing business units in the next two years, a top executive told Reuters.

In his first interview, Volkmar Dinstuhl, who oversees divestments of non-core assets, said the company has opened the data room to buyers of its plant-building units and received expressions of interest for its stainless steel division.

Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE is also open to considering offers for its automotive and remaining industrial assets, said Dinstuhl, who heads up the group's Multi-Tracks division, which houses businesses Thyssenkrupp no longer wants to own.

"Our goal is to find a solution for all our businesses within the next two years," said Dinstuhl, the first time Thyssenkrupp has outlined a timeline for restructuring.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Edward Taylor)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APAM C FLS SAND JPM

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular