EXCLUSIVE-Three attorneys general to file lawsuit blocking Albertsons $4 billion payout- source

November 02, 2022 — 12:42 pm EDT

By Siddharth Cavale

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois will file a lawsuit in a federal court seeking to block grocer Albertsons ACI.N $4 billion dividend payout to shareholders on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said.

