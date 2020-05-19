EXCLUSIVE-Third Point founder Daniel Loeb takes over as Munib Islam leaves firm
Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb is taking back the reins as sole chief investment officer at his hedge fund Third Point LLC, less than one year after he appointed long-time colleague Munib Islam to be his co-chief investment officer, according to a letter the firm sent its investors.
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
