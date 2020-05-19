EXCLUSIVE-Third Point founder Daniel Loeb takes over as Munib Islam leaves firm

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, May 19 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb is taking back the reins as sole chief investment officer at his hedge fund Third Point LLC, less than one year after he appointed long-time colleague Munib Islam to be his co-chief investment officer, according to a letter the firm sent its investors.

