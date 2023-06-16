News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Thailand seeking to re-engage Myanmar junta with ASEAN meeting - letter, sources

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

June 16, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by Reuters staff for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, June 16 (Reuters) - Thailand's caretaker government is proposing to "fully re-engage" Myanmar's military rulers and has invited ASEAN foreign ministers to an informal meeting on Sunday, in an effort to jump-start a stalled peace plan, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Friday and sources aware of the invitation.

The proposal was made in a June 14 letter to ASEAN counterparts from Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, which was seen by Reuters and confirmed by three sources with knowledge of the planned meeting.

Indonesia, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has declined to attend the meeting, according to three diplomatic sources. Indonesia has been seeking to advance a peace process agreed two years ago with the junta and ASEAN, which has barred the generals from its high level meetings.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Martin Petty)

((martin.petty@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.