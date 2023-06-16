EXCLUSIVE-Thailand seeking to re-engage Myanmar junta with ASEAN meeting - letter, sources

BANGKOK, June 16 (Reuters) - Thailand's caretaker government is proposing to "fully re-engage" Myanmar's military rulers and has invited ASEAN foreign ministers to an informal meeting on Sunday, in an effort to jump-start a stalled peace plan, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Friday and sources aware of the invitation.

The proposal was made in a June 14 letter to ASEAN counterparts from Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, which was seen by Reuters and confirmed by three sources with knowledge of the planned meeting.

Indonesia, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has declined to attend the meeting, according to three diplomatic sources. Indonesia has been seeking to advance a peace process agreed two years ago with the junta and ASEAN, which has barred the generals from its high level meetings.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Martin Petty)

((martin.petty@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.