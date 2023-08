EXCLUSIVE-Thai, Vietnamese exporters renegotiate 500,000 T of rice deals

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Rice exporters in Thailand and Vietnam are re-negotiating prices on sales contracts for around half a million metric tons for August shipments, two trade sources said, as India's ban has tightened global supplies.

Exporters are rushing to cover rice supplies from farmers who have raised prices following a surge in the world market, putting millions of dollars worth of deals at risk.

India late last month banned white rice exports amid uncertainty over domestic production, heightening food supply worries among importers of the staple in Asia and Africa.

"Prices have gone up since India banned exports and it is difficult for suppliers to fulfil contracts signed at lower prices," said one Singapore-based trader, with direct knowledge of talks.

Thailand and Vietnam, the world's No. 2 and 3 exporters respectively, are estimated to ship more than one million metric tons of rice in August. India is the world's biggest rice exporter accounting for around 40% of global supplies.

Global prices of key rice varieties shipped worldwide have climbed by about $80 per metric ton since India imposed the ban on July 20, they said.

Thailand's 5% broken rice prices RI-THBKN5-P1 climbed to $625 per metric ton, versus $545 around two weeks ago, while similar variety from Vietnam RI-VNBKN5-P1 has risen to $590 a metric tone as compared with $515-$525.

"The current prices are way higher than the contracted prices," said one trader in Ho Chi Minh City. "The export price surge has resulted in a sharp rise in domestic paddy prices. Several traders are now rushing to sped up their purchases from farmers."

Importers, including the Philippines, are likely to seek direct deals with governments of exporting countries to ensure critical food supplies.

The Philippines will boost its inventory of rice, including imports, with the government encouraging private traders to ramp up their purchases, a senior agriculture official said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Additional reporting by Khanh Vu in Hanoi, editing by David Evans)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.