EXCLUSIVE-Texas to require state-backed charging stations to include Tesla plug

By Jarrett Renshaw and Hyunjoo Jin

June 20 (Reuters) - Texas said it will require electric vehicle charging companies to include both Tesla's TSLA.O NACS standard as well as the CCS standard if they want to be part of a state program to electrify the state's highways using federal dollars.

The move comes in response to GM GM.N, Ford F.N and Rivian RIVN.O adopting the Tesla standard and shunning efforts by the Biden administration to make CCS the dominant charging standard in the United States.

"The decision by Ford, GM, and now Rivian to adopt NACS changed requirements for Phase 1. Each Direct Current Fast Charge port will be required to have 1 CCS connector and 1 NACS connector," the Texas Department of Transportation said in an email to Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

