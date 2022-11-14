BioTech

EXCLUSIVE-Temasek weighs sale of Advanced MedTech, likely valued at about $1 bln - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

November 14, 2022 — 04:36 am EST

Written by Anshuman Daga and Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings TEM.UL is considering selling Advanced MedTech, multiple sources told Reuters on Monday, after the medical devices firm, fully-owned by the Singaporean state investor, received interest from suitors including buyout funds.

Two investment banks have been hired to launch a sale process for Singapore-headquartered MedTech, which could be valued at roughly $1 billion, two of the sources said.

All the sources declined to be named as news of the sale process has not been made public.

A Temasek spokesperson declined comment, while there was no immediate comment from an external spokesperson for Advanced MedTech.

BioTechUS Markets
