EXCLUSIVE-Telecom operator Veon strikes deal on satellite service with OneWeb

February 28, 2023 — 12:50 pm EST

By Supantha Mukherjee and Martin Coulter

BARCELONA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Telecom operator Veon VON.AS, which operates Ukraine’s largest mobile network, has struck a deal with British company OneWeb to integrate the firm’s satellite services with its terrestrial network, in one of the first cross-sector deals of its kind, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Veon plans to use OneWeb’s services for emergency purposes, offsetting damage to networks on the ground, and extending coverage to rural areas, sources said.

