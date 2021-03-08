EXCLUSIVE -Telecom Italia to cut 1,300 jobs this year - sources

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) plans to cut its workforce by 3% this year, two union sources said on Monday, as Italy's biggest phone group aims to revamp its business amid the COVID-19 crisis.

TIM, which had nearly 42,600 employees at the end of last year, plans to cut some 1,300 jobs in Italy using an early retirement scheme, while hiring new personnel to boost the company's digital drive, the sources added.

TIM's managers have informed union representatives of the plan and have said the redundancies will be on a voluntary basis.

TIM was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.