EXCLUSIVE-TDC weighs strategic options amid consolidation, sources say

September 29, 2023 — 11:44 am EDT

By Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, Amy-Jo Crowley and Andres Gonzalez

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - TDC Holding A/S, Denmark's largest telecoms company, has hired LionTree to help it explore strategic options for the business as consolidation in the Danish telecom market accelerates, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The group, which is 50% owned by Australia's Macquarie MQG.AX, is conducting a strategic analysis of the business and the Danish market, said one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The move follows consolidation in the region, with electricity and internet provider Norlys buying Swedish telecoms operator Telia Company TELIA.ST Danish operations earlier this year, the person said.

TDC declined to comment.

TDC's review comes five years after being taken private by a investor consortium, which includes Danish investors Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension (ATP), PFA Asset Management and AIP Management, according to TDC's 2022 annual report.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, Amy-Jo Crowley and Andres Gonzalez, adittional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Anousha Sakoui and Louise Heavens)

