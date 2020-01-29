US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Talos expresses concerns Pemex could delay first oil from Zama discovery

David Alire Garcia Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Talos Energy TALO.N said on Wednesday that it is "concerning" that the Zama oil discovery in the southern Gulf of Mexico could be delayed by what he described as "unrelated" exploration plans by national oil company Pemex.

Talos Chief Executive Officer Tim Duncan said that an objective analysis of the Zama find shows that 60% of the reservoir is within the block it and its partners won at an auction in 2015 and currently operates.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Sandra Maler)

