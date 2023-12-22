EXCLUSIVE-Synopsis seeks to acquire engineering software company Ansys-sources

By Anirban Sen and Milana Vinn

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Synopsys Inc SNPS.O, a maker of software used in chip design, has submitted an offer to acquire Ansys Inc ANSS.O, an engineering software vendor with a market value of $30 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Synopsys is one of the companies that has been in talks with Ansys about a potential deal, the sources said. Ansys has also attracted other suitors, and there is no certainty that Synopsys' bid will prevail, the sources added.

The offers that Ansys has attracted value it at well over $400 per share, and a deal could be announced in the coming weeks if the talks do not fall apart, the sources said.

The sources requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential. Ansys and Synopsys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bloomberg News earlier reported on Thursday Ansys was exploring a sale, without naming any suitor.

Ansys is a maker of simulation software, which is typically used to forecast how it can be applied across different industries in the real world.

