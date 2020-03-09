US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Syneos Health exploring a sale-sources

Contributors
Rebecca Spalding Reuters
Greg Roumeliotis Reuters
Published

Syneos Health Inc, a U.S. contract research organization that serves the pharmaceutical industry, is exploring a sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Syneos is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on soliciting acquisition offers from other companies and private equity firms, the sources said.

March 9 (Reuters) - Syneos Health Inc SYNH.O, a U.S. contract research organization that serves the pharmaceutical industry, is exploring a sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Syneos is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on soliciting acquisition offers from other companies and private equity firms, the sources said.

The sources cautioned that no deal is certain and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Syneos and Centerview did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Rebecca Spalding and Greg Roumeliotis in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Rebecca.Spalding@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular