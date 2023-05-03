EXCLUSIVE-Suriname, bondholders reach debt restructuring deal - sources

By Rodrigo Campos and Jorgelina do Rosario

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 3(Reuters) - Suriname's government and international bondholders reached a deal to restructure nearly $600 million in debt, three sources with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

An official announcement could come as early as Wednesday, two of the sources said.

Suriname has two marketable bonds outstanding totaling just under $600 million SR150899907=SR209584778=. Those will be rolled into a new, amortizing 10-year bond, two sources said.

Neither the government nor the creditor committee immediately responded to requests for comment on the deal.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund said it was working closely with Suriname authorities to bring their financing program back, while looking for progress in government talks with China, a key creditor.

The IMF and Suriname engaged in a financing program for nearly $700 million in late 2021, but it stalled after the first review was approved more than a year ago. About $110 million in disbursements was announced before the program derailed.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York and Jorgelina do Rosario in London; additional reporting by Ank Kuipers in Paramaribo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.