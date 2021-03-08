EXCLUSIVE-Study in Brazil indicates Sinovac vaccine works against P1 variant found in Brazil-source

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Preliminary data from a study in Brazil indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd SVA.O is effective against the P1 variant of the virus first discovered in Brazil, a source familiar with the study told Reuters on Monday.

The source, who did not provide data details, said the study had tested the blood of vaccinated people against the Brazilian variant of the virus. Coronavac, as the Sinovac shot is known, is the main vaccine currently being used to inoculate people in Brazil.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

