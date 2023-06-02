News & Insights

US Markets
GM

EXCLUSIVE-Stellantis, GM pay $363 million in US fuel economy penalties

Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

June 02, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI and General Motors GM.N paid a total of $363 million in civil penalties for failing to meet U.S. fuel economy requirements for prior model years, documents seen Friday by Reuters show.

The record-setting penalties include $235.5 million for Stellantis for the 2018 and 2019 model years and $128.2 million for GM covering 2016 and 2017, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which administers the Corporate Average Fuel Economy program.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.