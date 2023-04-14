EXCLUSIVE-Sri Lanka's bondholders sent debt rework proposal to government - sources

Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

April 14, 2023 — 07:07 pm EDT

Written by Jorgelina do Rosario and Rodrigo Campos for Reuters ->

By Jorgelina do Rosario and Rodrigo Campos

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - A committee of Sri Lanka's international private creditors sent its first debt rework proposal to the country's authorities to rework over $12 billion in bonds outstanding, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

This is the first bondholder proposal after the 22 million people island-nation defaulted on its debt over a year ago. The proposal is a first step to engage with the country's authorities, said one of the people, who asked not to be named because discussions are private.

Representatives for the government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson representing the creditor committee declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.