EXCLUSIVE-Spirit to postpone Frontier deal vote as JetBlue talks progress -sources

Contributors
Anirban Sen Reuters
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 7 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N will postpone a shareholder vote scheduled for Friday on its $2.4 billion sale to Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC.O so it can continue negotiations about selling itself to JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O instead, according to people familiar with the matter.

The delay is a boon for JetBlue, which submitted a sweetened $3.7 billion all-cash bid to acquire Spirit last month. Spirit has been reluctant to accept JetBlue's offer, even though its financially more attractive than the Frontier deal, because of concerns that antitrust regulators may shoot down the deal, according to the sources.

The Spirit shareholder vote, which has been delayed before, is expected to be pushed back by several days to give Spirit and JetBlue time to finalize a deal, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

There is no certainty that JetBlue will provide Spirit the necessary assurances on the regulatory front to reach a deal and Frontier, which has already improved on its offer, may come back with a new bid, the sources added.

Spokespeople for the companies declined to comment.

