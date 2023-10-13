News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-SoftwareOne gets round of bids in strategic review-sources

October 13, 2023 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Amy-Jo Crowley, Oliver Hirt, Anousha Sakoui for Reuters ->

By Amy-Jo Crowley, Oliver Hirt and Anousha Sakoui

LONDON/ZURICH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Switzerland's SoftwareOne Holding SWON.S, which helps companies manage software purchases from vendors such as Microsoft, Adobe and IBM, received non-binding bids this week from private equity firms Bain Capital and Apax Partners, said two people familiar with the situation.

The Swiss software manager has been holding management presentations this month as part of a strategic review run by JPMorgan, a third person said. Non-binding bids were due on Oct. 11 and at least four parties submitted proposals, one of the people said.

SoftwareOne declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9014 Swiss francs)

