EXCLUSIVE-SoftwareOne gets round of bids in strategic review-sources

By Amy-Jo Crowley, Oliver Hirt and Anousha Sakoui

LONDON/ZURICH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Switzerland's SoftwareOne Holding SWON.S, which helps companies manage software purchases from vendors such as Microsoft, Adobe and IBM, received non-binding bids this week from private equity firms Bain Capital and Apax Partners, said two people familiar with the situation.

The Swiss software manager has been holding management presentations this month as part of a strategic review run by JPMorgan, a third person said. Non-binding bids were due on Oct. 11 and at least four parties submitted proposals, one of the people said.

SoftwareOne declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9050 Swiss francs)

($1 = 0.9014 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley, Oliver Hirt and Anousha Sakoui; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((anousha.sakoui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.