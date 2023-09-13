News & Insights

US Markets
ARM

EXCLUSIVE-SoftBank's Arm prices IPO at $51 per share-sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 13, 2023 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by Echo Wang and Anirban Sen for Reuters ->

By Echo Wang and Anirban Sen

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T chip designer Arm Holdings Plc ARM.O priced its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) at $51 per share on Wednesday afternoon at the top end of its indicated price range, people familiar with the matter said.

The IPO raised $4.87 billion for SoftBank based on 95.5 million shares sold. It infers a valuation on Arm on a fully diluted basis of $54.5 billion, making it the largest stock market debut since electric car maker Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O in 2021.

The sources requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement. Arm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Echo Wang and Anirban Sen in New York Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARM
RIVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.