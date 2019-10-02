US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Six Flags in bid to acquire Cedar Fair-sources

Greg Roumeliotis Reuters
Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. theme park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N has approached peer Cedar Fair LP FUN.N with an acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Cedar Fair is considering Six Flags' cash-and-stock offer, and there is no certainty that a deal will be reached, the sources said. Details of the offer could not be learned.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

